Open Menu

Labourers Play Pivotal Role In Country's Economy: Governor

Sumaira FH Published May 01, 2024 | 11:40 AM

Labourers play pivotal role in country's economy: Governor

KARACHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 1st May, 2024) Sindh Governor Kamran Khan Tessori on Wednesday said that labourers play a pivotal role in the country's economic development, providing them legitimate rights was government's top priority.

In his message on the occasion of Labour Day, Sindh Governor said that the labourers put their blood and sweat to keep the wheel of the economy moving.

He said there were efforts of the workers behind the economic development of developed countries.

To achieve the development and prosperity of the country, ideal relations between employer and employee are essential, the Governor added.

The governor said the government was trying to ensure all possible efforts in that regard.

He said that on Labor Day, we should resolve that the workers get their rightful place at every level.

Related Topics

Sindh Governor All Government Top Blood Labour Employment

Recent Stories

World Labor Day being observed today

World Labor Day being observed today

21 minutes ago
 Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 1 May 2024

2 hours ago
 Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 01 May 2024

Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 01 May 2024

3 hours ago
 Govt reduces petrol price by Rs5.45 per litre

Govt reduces petrol price by Rs5.45 per litre

12 hours ago
 Pakistan’s Ambassador to UAE meets Ruler of Ras ..

Pakistan’s Ambassador to UAE meets Ruler of Ras Al Khaimah

12 hours ago
 Statement of Engro Corporation - LNG Case Decision

Statement of Engro Corporation - LNG Case Decision

17 hours ago
Wasim Akram touches fans’ hearts by new look

Wasim Akram touches fans’ hearts by new look

17 hours ago
 Empowering women for employment is the need of hou ..

Empowering women for employment is the need of hour, says Sadaffe Abid

17 hours ago
 Global study reveals Pakistan’s inadequate measu ..

Global study reveals Pakistan’s inadequate measures against Tobacco Industry

17 hours ago
 Co-Working Center launched in Okara under PITB’s ..

Co-Working Center launched in Okara under PITB’s e-Earn program

18 hours ago
 BHC judges recommend legal action over agencies in ..

BHC judges recommend legal action over agencies interference into judicial matte ..

18 hours ago
 Third Women T20I: Pakistan to face West Indies tod ..

Third Women T20I: Pakistan to face West Indies today

19 hours ago

More Stories From Pakistan