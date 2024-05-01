Labourers Play Pivotal Role In Country's Economy: Governor
Sumaira FH Published May 01, 2024 | 11:40 AM
KARACHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 1st May, 2024) Sindh Governor Kamran Khan Tessori on Wednesday said that labourers play a pivotal role in the country's economic development, providing them legitimate rights was government's top priority.
In his message on the occasion of Labour Day, Sindh Governor said that the labourers put their blood and sweat to keep the wheel of the economy moving.
He said there were efforts of the workers behind the economic development of developed countries.
To achieve the development and prosperity of the country, ideal relations between employer and employee are essential, the Governor added.
The governor said the government was trying to ensure all possible efforts in that regard.
He said that on Labor Day, we should resolve that the workers get their rightful place at every level.
