Lahooti Festival commences at Hyderabad club

HYDERABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 6th May, 2023 ) :The 10th edition of the 2-day Lahooti Festival, which features songs, music and intellectual discourse on art, music and social issues, commenced at the lawn of Hyderabad Club on Saturday evening.

The Sindh education Minister Syed Sardar Ali Shah was scheduled to inaugurate the event but he arrived after the end of the inaugural session in which a dozen panelists expressed their views.

Nepal's musician Ani Choying Drolma, Country Director Freidrich Norman Foundation (FNF) Birgit Lamm, US musician Victorien, water expert Dr Hassan Abbas, DIG Hyderabad Peer Muhammad Shah and journalist Wusatullah Khan were among the panellists.

Saif Samejo and his wife Sana Khoja, who are organizers of the festival, moderated the inaugural session.

The local musicians and singers Mai Dahi, Fakir Zulfiqar and Bhagat Booro Lal, besides Nepal's Drolma also performed during the inaugural session.

The session started with paying tribute to the martyred professor of Sukkur IBA University Dr Ajmal Sawand, who was shot dead because of a tribal dispute between Sundrani and Sawand tribes in Kashmore Kandhkot district on April 6.

Sawand's elder brother, Dr Tariq Sawand narrated the incident telling that over a decade ago their family shifted to Sukkur and that they had no connection with the tribal disputes.

According to him, his brother visited their ancestral village to meet some relatives and to motivate them to educate their children.

He told that Dr Ajmal stayed there for a night and on return early the next morning he was brutally shot dead, sustaining 12 gunshots.

The panellists in the first session touch on themes of the tribal dispute; 10 years of the Lahooti festival; art and music; the Indus River; and security issues for visiting foreigners.

The inaugural session was followed by another session titled 'Inclusive, safe and resilient public spaces'.

The intellectual discourse was followed by the musical night with performances by musicians and singers including Mai Dhai, Juman Fakir, Bhagat Bhooro Lal, Pahnji Gang, Rebel Club, Safa Jalal, Akbar Khamiso Khan, Drolma, Humera Channa, Sabrina Terrence, Bakshi Brothers and Niazi Brothers.

The Sketches, the musical band of the organizer Saif Samejo, also performed.