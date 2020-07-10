Lahore Development Authority demolishes Illegal structure in city

The Lahore Development Authority (LDA) Town Planning Wing squad Friday demolished various structures and sealed two shops at Ferozepur Road, Shadman and Gulberg

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 10th Jul, 2020 ) :The Lahore Development Authority (LDA) Town Planning Wing squad Friday demolished various structures and sealed two shops at Ferozepur Road, Shadman and Gulberg.

According to an LDA spokesperson, the Authority demolished three buildings at Katcha Jail Road, Malik Iron Store building at Purana Kahna Nau, a hall structure at Ferozepur Road, and an illegal hall at Gajjumata stop. The staff sealed a shop in Gulberg and another in Shadman area over violation of the laws.