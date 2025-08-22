Lahore police detain second son of Imran Khan’s sister Aleema Khan

(@Abdulla99267510)

SSP Investigation says Sher Shah has been taken into custody in cases linked to the May 9 violence, and further investigations are underway

LAHORE: (UrduPoint/UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News-August 22nd 2025) The police on Friday arrested Sher Shah, the younger son of Aliema Khan, sister of Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) founder Imran Khan, in connection with the May 9 riots.

Family sources said that Sher Shah was returning from court with his father when he was apprehended. They claimed that the same personnel involved in his arrest had also detained his elder brother, Shahrez Khan, a day earlier in the presence of police.

It may be recalled that Shahrez Khan, Aleema Khan’s elder son and Imran Khan’s nephew, was arrested on Thursday and was produced before the court today.

The court now has granted him into police custody on eight days of physical remand.