Lahore Police Observe World Blood Donor Day

Faizan Hashmi 7 minutes ago Mon 14th June 2021 | 05:30 PM

Lahore Police observe World Blood Donor Day

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 14th Jun, 2021 ) :The police observed the World Blood Donor Day on Monday in collaboration with Sundas Foundation and organized a blood donation camp at District Police Lines Qila Gujjar Singh here.

Capital City Police Chief Additional IG Ghulam Mahmood Dogar visited the camp and reviewed blood donation by hundreds of policemen for the children suffering from Thalassemia, Hemophilia, blood cancer and other fatal diseases.

He lauded the act of kindness by the volunteers who donated their blood for the suffering humanity.

CCPO Ghulam Mahmood Dogar while talking with the media said the police being custodian of life and property of people were fully aware of its social responsibilities as a part of the community.

The CCPO announced commendation certificates, cash awards and four rest days for thedonors.

DIG Operations Sajid Kiani, president Sundas Foundation Muhammad Yaseen Khan, SP Headquarters Imran Malik, senior police officers, doctors and paramedial staff were also present.

