Lakki Admin Approves Mechanism To Counter Flour's Hoarding

Sumaira FH 1 minute ago Tue 21st January 2020 | 04:23 PM

The district administration here Tuesday approved an inclusive mechanism to counter hoarding and artificial price-hike of wheat and flour in the district

LAKKI MARWAT, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 21st Jan, 2020 ) :The district administration here Tuesday approved an inclusive mechanism to counter hoarding and artificial price-hike of wheat and flour in the district.

Additional Deputy Commissioner, Noorul Amin conducted an important meeting with the officers of food Department and members of Consumer Protection Committee Lakki Marwat for devising a foolproof mechanism against hoarding of wheat and flour and artificial price hike.

The committee accorded approval to standard operating procedure and mechanism for provision of uninterrupted flour supply to people's on Govt subsidized rate.

Later, the ADC inspected flour and wheat shops in different bazaars of Saray e Nauran and examined 'atta' availability in the district.

On direction of Deputy Commissioner Jahingar Azam Wazir, Additional Deputy Commissioner Noorul Amin, Assistant Commissioner Bhittani, Additional Assistant Commissioner Naurang conducted surprise visits to different bazaars by inspecting flour dealer shops and wheat godwons.

They said hoarding and black marketing of essential commodities especially flour would not be allowed and strict action would be taken against shopkeepers, dealers and traders involved in such unlawful practices.

