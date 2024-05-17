Lakki’s AC pays surprise visit to bazaar

(@FahadShabbir)

DERA ISMAIL KHAN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 17th May, 2024) Additional Assistant Commissioner Revenue Lakki Marwat Muhammad Arif paid a surprise visit to fuel agencies and checked the gauge and prices of petroleum products.

District administration Lakki Marwat is taking effective measures to extend relief to citizens by ensuring the availability of edible items at affordable prices.

During the visit, Muhammad Arif directed the owners of the filling stations to strictly adhere to the officially notified prices of petroleum products and strict legal action would be taken against those found involved in tempering with scale or overcharging consumers.

Later, he also visited grocery shops and hotels and checked cleanliness and prices of commodities.

He directed shopkeepers to display price lists and sell items accordingly.