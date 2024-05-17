Open Menu

Lakki’s AC Pays Surprise Visit To Bazaar

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published May 17, 2024 | 04:40 PM

Lakki’s AC pays surprise visit to bazaar

DERA ISMAIL KHAN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 17th May, 2024) Additional Assistant Commissioner Revenue Lakki Marwat Muhammad Arif paid a surprise visit to fuel agencies and checked the gauge and prices of petroleum products.

District administration Lakki Marwat is taking effective measures to extend relief to citizens by ensuring the availability of edible items at affordable prices.

During the visit, Muhammad Arif directed the owners of the filling stations to strictly adhere to the officially notified prices of petroleum products and strict legal action would be taken against those found involved in tempering with scale or overcharging consumers.

Later, he also visited grocery shops and hotels and checked cleanliness and prices of commodities.

He directed shopkeepers to display price lists and sell items accordingly.

Related Topics

Visit Price Lakki Marwat

Recent Stories

Jinnah House attack case: Yasmin Rashid, Umar Chee ..

Jinnah House attack case: Yasmin Rashid, Umar Cheema get bails

26 minutes ago
 PCB to finalize squad for ICC T20 World Cup 2024 ..

PCB to finalize squad for ICC T20 World Cup 2024 as deadline nears

44 minutes ago
 SC issues Show-cause notices to Vawda, Kamal over ..

SC issues Show-cause notices to Vawda, Kamal over presser, remarks about judges

59 minutes ago
 Cricket Australia establishes Pakistan Fan Zones f ..

Cricket Australia establishes Pakistan Fan Zones for all six matches

2 hours ago
 Nassau County International Cricket Stadium New Yo ..

Nassau County International Cricket Stadium New York is ready to host the T20 Wo ..

2 hours ago
 Pakistan International Airlines (PIA) started a fl ..

Pakistan International Airlines (PIA) started a flight from Al Ain airport to Tu ..

2 hours ago
Deputy PM to lead Pakistani delegation at SCO CFMs ..

Deputy PM to lead Pakistani delegation at SCO CFMs meeting

2 hours ago
 CNICs issuance, renewal: Naqvi vows to start facil ..

CNICs issuance, renewal: Naqvi vows to start facility at UC level

4 hours ago
 Shaheen Shah Afridi appears in 50th edition of PCB ..

Shaheen Shah Afridi appears in 50th edition of PCB Podcast

4 hours ago
 SC to take up suo moto case on Vawda’s press con ..

SC to take up suo moto case on Vawda’s press conference today

5 hours ago
 Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 17 May 2024

7 hours ago
 Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 17 May 2024

Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 17 May 2024

8 hours ago

More Stories From Pakistan