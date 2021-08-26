Land dispute claims seven lives, injures eight in Parachinar

At least seven people were killed and eight others injured when a bloody clash occurred between the two groups over a land dispute in Parachinar tehsil of Lower Kurram district on Thursday

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 26th Aug, 2021 ) :At least seven people were killed and eight others injured when a bloody clash occurred between the two groups over a land dispute in Parachinar tehsil of Lower Kurram district on Thursday.

Police said two groups having dispute over a piece of land came across in Sameer area of Parachinar and after exchange of some harsh words started firing on each other.

As a result of massive firing three people were killed on the scene while eleven others sustained bullet injuries.

The injured were shifted to DHQ Parachinar where four critical injured succumbed to their injuries taking the death toll to seven. Hospital sources said two of the injured were in critical condition.

Those killed in the incident were identified as Ali Nabi, Qaisar Hussain, Shaukat Hussain, Sultan Ali, Ali Hassan, Sayed Imdad Hussain and Istiqlal Hussain. Two real brothers were among those killed in the incident. The local elders and police have succeeded in persuading both the groups over a ceasefire.