Langu pays tribute to martyrs of August 8 tragedy

QUETTA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 8th Aug, 2022 ) :Advisor to Chief Minister Balochistan for Home and Tribal Affairs Mir Zaiullah Langu on Monday paid rich tribute to lawyers martyred in a tragic suicide bombings at a hospital in Quetta on August 8, 2016.

In a statement on the 6th anniversary of the 8th August tragedy which left as many as 70 people, mostly lawyers, dead, the CM aide said the nation would never forget the sacrifices lawyers rendered.

Expressed solidarity with the families of the martyrs, he said, "Our hearts go out to the martyrs' families and we share their grief."He said that August 8 tragedy was the worst and heartbreaking incident in the history of the province, adding that the sacrifices of the martyrs would never go in vain.