Laos Launches Vaccination Campaign To Protect Children From Measles, Rubella

Muhammad Irfan Published April 26, 2024 | 01:00 PM

VIENTIANE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 26th Apr, 2024) Laos' Ministry of Health has launched a nationwide measles and rubella vaccination campaign in a major effort to protect children's health.

The campaign, which will roll out across Laos from May 20 to May 31, aims to protect and prevent the spread of the two childhood illnesses, according to a report from the Center of Information and education for Health under the Lao Ministry of Health on Friday.

Speaking at a press conference on Thursday, Lao Deputy Minister of Health Snong Thongsna expressed his gratitude for the immense contribution of all stakeholders to Laos' immunization efforts for children.

He said the launch of this campaign is expected to provide protection to more than half a million children under five years of age.

The measles and rubella vaccine will be provided free of charge under the administration of the Lao Ministry of Health at all health centers throughout Laos, he added.

