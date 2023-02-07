UrduPoint.com

Larger Bench To Take Up Imran Khan's Disqualification Case On Wednesday

Muhammad Irfan Published February 07, 2023 | 05:40 PM

ISLAMABAD, Feb 7 (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 7th Feb, 2023 ) :The Islamabad High Court (IHC) on Tuesday formed a three-member larger bench to hear the disqualification case against PTI's chief Imran Khan on hiding information about his alleged daughter Tyrian White.

The three-member larger bench headed by Chief Justice Aamer Farooq and comprising Justice Mohsin Akhter Kayani and Justice Arbab Muhammad Tahir would take up the case for hearing on February 9.

The chief justice IHC had decided to form the larger bench after PTI's head raised objections against the single-member bench.

Imran Khan had stated in his plea that the petition was not maintainable as he was no more a member of parliament. The petition was moved by a citizen Muhammad Sajid seeking disqualification of Imran Khan under article 62 and 63 of the constitution. The petitioner said that the PTI's chief had not declared his daughter in his nomination papers submitted to the Election Commission of Pakistan.

