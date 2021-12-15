UrduPoint.com

Largest Manuscript Of The Holy Quran Exhibition Held

Muhammad Irfan 2 minutes ago Wed 15th December 2021 | 11:00 AM

SAHIWAL, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 15th Dec, 2021 ) :The Punjab Council of the Arts organized an exhibition of the world's largest handwritten copy of the Holy Quran in Sahiwal.

Deputy Commissioner Sahiwal Wajid Ali Shah inaugurated the exhibition of manuscript of the Holy Quran.

Syed Imtiaz Hussain Shah Noorani Mujaddidi got the privilege of writing the 41 feet long and 8 feet wide Quranic manuscript.

Participants took keen interest in the exhibition of the handwritten version of the Holy Quran in Sahiwal. People appreciated the writer's spirit.

More Stories From Pakistan

