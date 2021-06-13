Last date to apply for 1,143 jobs extended till June 21: Sheikh Rasheed

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 12th Jun, 2021 ) :Federal Interior Minister Sheikh Rasheed Ahmed on Saturday took notice on public complaints and extended one week time till June 21 to apply for 1,143 posts of Federal Investigation Agency (FIA).

The minister issued orders on public complaints of 'link down' and 'hanging' of the FIA's job portal https://jobs.fia.gov.pk due to abnormal load.

Sheikh Rasheed, in a statement, said the FIA had extended the date for applying for the 1,143 posts by one week from June 14 to June 21 in the public interest. Now the job seekers could apply for the posts of Grade 1 to 15 till June 21.

Necessary instructions had been issued to the Interior Ministry and the FIA, he added.

More than 800,000 applications had been received so far, the minister said.