Late Journalist Ziauddin To Be Conferred Sitara-e-Imtiaz: Ahsan Iqbal

Umer Jamshaid Published November 29, 2022 | 08:24 PM

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 29th Nov, 2022 ) :Minister for Planning Development & Special Initiatives announced to confer Sitara-e-Imtiaz the country's third-highest civilian honour to the late journalist Ziauddin for his contribution in the field of journalism while paying tribute to him on his first death anniversary on Tuesday. The award will be received by his family on August 14, 2023.

The announcement was made by the Minister while paying tribute to the late journalist during a condolence reference, organized by the Ministry of Planning Commission. The event was attended by civil society activists, journalists and people from different walks of life.

Ziauddin passed away after a prolonged illness on November 29, 2021 at the age of 83 in Islamabad. During his illustrious career spanning over 60 years, Ziauddin had worked extensively for almost all major newspapers of the country including The Muslim, The news, Dawn and The Express Tribune.

"Ziauddin sahib was an institution and through professional and such journalists are born in decades and young journalists should follow his footsteps to progress professionally in their respective lives", said the Minister, while paying tribute to the late journalist.

The Minister said that there is a dire need of hour to produce more journalists like late Ziauddin to continue the legacy. It is noted that this is the first time in the country's history that a journalist was given a tribute by the government for his outstanding contributions in the field of journalism. The participants appreciated the Ministry of Planning Commission for taking this initiative.

The Minister also announced the establishment of a Development Communication department in the name of late Ziauddin at Pakistan Institute of Development Economics (PIDE) for young students and also launching courses for journalists in the name of late journalists in order to facilitate the young journalists.

Speaking on the occasion, the participants paid rich tribute to Ziauddin who spend his whole life for independent journalism, democracy and betterment of the media workers Renowned journalist Hamid Mir while paying tribute to Ziauddin said that he was one of the journalists who stood against the country's dictators and faced the worst time of Gen Zia and Gen Musharraf. "Till his death, Zia sahib tried to unite the journalist community which was divided by the various dictators and today his unfinished agenda to unite the journalist community must be completed for the rule of law and for the democracy in the country," said Hamid Mir.

Senior journalist, Matiullah Jan, while paying rich tribute to the late journalist, suggested to compile all the work of Ziauddin particularly so the young journalists could read. He also shed some light on his struggle to unite the journalist which continued till his death.

Speaking on the occasion, another journalist, Rauf Klasra, who worked under him in Dawn while paying rich tribute to the journalist said that he learnt a lot from him which helped him in his career. Such journalists are born in decades and this is the time that young journalists should follow the path of the late journalist.," he added.

