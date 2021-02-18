UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Law Minister Holds Meeting On Punjab Cosmetics Control Bill 2021

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) 4 minutes ago Thu 18th February 2021 | 07:30 PM

Law minister holds meeting on Punjab Cosmetics Control Bill 2021

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 18th Feb, 2021 ) :Punjab Law Minister Raja Basharat has said that on the directions of Chief Minister Sardar Usman Buzdar, the process of manufacturing and sale of cosmetics was being brought under the purview of law for which a bill would be introduced in the assembly soon.

He expressed these views during a consultative meeting on Punjab Cosmetics Control Bill 2021, held at the Civil Secretariat, in which Secretary Primary Health, Chief Drugs Inspector Punjab, representatives of Cosmetics Association and officers concerned also participated.

He said, "Evidence of harmful ingredients has been found in some cosmetics.

The government cannot allow anyone to play with human health. He said at present no law exists in Punjab to take action against those involved in counterfeit cosmetics business," he added.

The secretary Primary Health said that some bleaching creams contained dangerously high levels of lead. Representatives of the Cosmetics Association also shared their concerns and proposals on the occasion.

Raja Basharat directed them to send their suggestions regarding the proposed law in writing. He promised that the legitimate suggestions of the stakeholders would be made part of the proposed bill after the approval of the CM.

Related Topics

Assembly Chief Minister Business Punjab Drugs Law Minister Sale Lead Government Usman Buzdar Raja Basharat

Recent Stories

ADP, Australian Ambassador discuss cooperation in ..

1 hour ago

Sharjah, Danish cities to strengthen cooperation i ..

2 hours ago

DHA highlights 10 practices parents must avoid to ..

2 hours ago

89,324 doses of COVID-19 vaccine administered in l ..

3 hours ago

Five gamblers rounded up with Rs 7300 cash stake m ..

2 hours ago

UNICEF calls for immediate release of abducted chi ..

2 hours ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.