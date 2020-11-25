UrduPoint.com
Law & Order Situation Improves In South Punjab, Says Addl IG South

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) 1 minute ago Wed 25th November 2020 | 10:56 PM

Additional Inspector General Police South Punjab, Zafar Iqbal Awan said that law & order situation gradually improved due to effective police pickets and crackdown against criminals across South Punjab

MULTAN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 25th Nov, 2020 ) :Additional Inspector General Police South Punjab, Zafar Iqbal Awan said that law & order situation gradually improved due to effective police pickets and crackdown against criminals across South Punjab.

He said that police performing duty for the safety of lives and properties of citizens despite corona virus and active to eliminate evils from the society by putting their lives in danger.

He said that timely promotions and welfare of employees top priority to uplift the moral of police force.

Additional Inspector General South expressed these views while talking to Regional Police Officer (RPO) Waseem Ahmad Khan here on Wednesday.

He said that police station is basics of police department and directed that these should have equipped with modern facilities so that citizens feel sense of safety.

He said that directions issued to all police heads for deputing SHOs at all police stations to control crime effectively.

Later, SP Noshair Ali who got promotion and posted in Sindh province met with Additional IG South.

Zafar Iqbal felicitated over his promotion and presented bouquet.

