Law standing committee approves legal proposals

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

The 74th meeting of the Standing Committee on Legislative Business, chaired by Punjab Law Minister Raja Basharat, was held at the Civil Secretariat in which 15 agenda items of various departments were considered while several were approved

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 15th Oct, 2021 ) :The 74th meeting of the Standing Committee on Legislative business, chaired by Punjab Law Minister Raja Basharat, was held at the Civil Secretariat in which 15 agenda items of various departments were considered while several were approved.

Among the approved proposals were allotment of Forest Department's land to GC University Lahore for Kala Shah Kaku New Campus, draft of first ever Punjab Culture Policy 2018, extension of the scope of Waseela-i-Taleem Programme to the secondary education level, introduction of biometric system in various matters of Excise Department, Supreme Court, amended Pakistan Prisoners Rules 1978 in the light of the decision of Supreme Court and amended Punjab Aab-i-Pak Authority Act 2019 have been included.

The rules and regulations of the Chief Operating Officer of the Higher Education Commission were also approved.

The Standing Committee adjourned the five agenda items for further consideration.

Provincial Minister for Excise and Taxation Hafiz Mumtaz Ahmed, Senior Member board of Revenue, Additional Chief Secretary Home, Secretary Law and Secretaries of other relevant departments were also present in the meeting.