Lawari Tunnel operational despite snowfall, rains in Chitral

PESHWAR, Dec 8 (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 8th Dec, 2020 ) ::A new spell of snowfall and rains continued in Chitral Lower and Upper areas since last night enhancing the chilly condition and forcing people to stay at homes to avoid facing freezing winds.

In a fresh update, the Meteorological Department said rain with snowfall continued in Chitral with Lawari Tunnel recording five inches of snowfall since last night.

However the tunnel was kept open to provide convenience to the people to reach their destinations.

In Upper Chitral areas of Khot, Laspur, Shindoor and Trech while in Lower Chitral, areas of Garam Chishma, Kalash valleys and Madghas, the snowfall and rains continued since Monday causing increase in cold.

The severe cold has also caused a massive demand for firewood in the area, the price of which has witnessed an upward trend as its sellers were cashing the situation.