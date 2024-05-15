Open Menu

Governor Expresses Sorrow On Major Babar Khan Martyrdom In Zhob’s Sambaza

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published May 15, 2024 | 10:27 PM

Governor expresses sorrow on Major Babar Khan martyrdom in Zhob’s Sambaza

Governor Balochistan Sheikh Jafar Khan Mandukhel expressed deep grief and sorrow over the martyrdom of Major Babar Khan during the security forces were conducting operation against terrorists in Sambaza area of Zhob

QUETTA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 15th May, 2024) Governor Balochistan Sheikh Jafar Khan Mandukhel expressed deep grief and sorrow over the martyrdom of Major Babar Khan during the security forces were conducting operation against terrorists in Sambaza area of Zhob.

Governor Balochistan Sheikh Jafar Khan Mandukhel on Wednesday expressed his deep grief over the martyrdom of Major Babar Khan during an operation against terrorists by the security forces in Sambaza area of Zhob.

He said that it was our responsibility to protect the life and property of the country and the people by establishing sustainable peace and order, strong foundations could be provided to the economy and politics.

He urged the law enforcement agencies to take concrete steps for the complete elimination of all types of terrorism and extremism. Governor also prayed for the forgiveness of Major Babar Khan who was martyred in the operation and extended sympathy and solidarity with his family.

.

Related Topics

Balochistan Governor Zhob Family All

Recent Stories

Govt committed to support business community:Finan ..

Govt committed to support business community:Finance Minister

4 minutes ago
 PTI founder's matrimonial case adjourned till May ..

PTI founder's matrimonial case adjourned till May 23

4 minutes ago
 Biden, Trump agree to first presidential debate in ..

Biden, Trump agree to first presidential debate in June

4 minutes ago
 'Heinous attack': Leaders condemn shooting of Slov ..

'Heinous attack': Leaders condemn shooting of Slovak PM

4 minutes ago
 Charismatic cleric turns protest firebrand in Arme ..

Charismatic cleric turns protest firebrand in Armenia

2 minutes ago
 IESCO issues power suspension programme

IESCO issues power suspension programme

2 minutes ago
ICC's security delegation visits Central Police Of ..

ICC's security delegation visits Central Police Office

2 minutes ago
 PPAF & NCSW Unite for women's empowerment in Pakis ..

PPAF & NCSW Unite for women's empowerment in Pakistan

17 minutes ago
 Federal Ombudsman to ensure justice at doorsteps: ..

Federal Ombudsman to ensure justice at doorsteps: Ejaz Qureshi

20 minutes ago
 ECC grants Rs. 23 billion for AJ&K government

ECC grants Rs. 23 billion for AJ&K government

20 minutes ago
 Palestinians say Gaza war like enduring a second ' ..

Palestinians say Gaza war like enduring a second 'Nakba'

17 minutes ago
 Ombudsman Ejaz Ahmad Qureshi for wider public awar ..

Ombudsman Ejaz Ahmad Qureshi for wider public awareness on ombudsman institution ..

17 minutes ago

More Stories From Pakistan