Lawmaker visits Guru Mandir, other areas to review rain situation

KARACHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 8th Aug, 2020 ) :Lawmaker Jamal Siddiqui on Saturday visited different areas of the metropolis including Guru Mandir, Jamshed Road and Old Sabzi Mandi to review the situation after rains.

He reviewed the drainage system and contacted the administration for the purpose, said a communique here.

Jamal directed the administration of his constituency to work on the draining out the rainwater from the areas.

Many areas had been affected by heavy rains, he said, adding that they were present on the spot with their voters to resolve their issues.