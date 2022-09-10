Lawyer gunned down in Dadayal

Two unidentified killers, in police uniform, shot dead a young lawyer Waqar Altaf in Dadayal town of Mirpur district of Azad Jammu Kashmir allegedly over a domestic dispute on Saturday

MIRPUR (AJK) : (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point news - 10th Sep, 2022 ):Two unidentified killers, in police uniform, shot dead a young lawyer Waqar Altaf in Dadayal town of Mirpur district of Azad Jammu Kashmir allegedly over a domestic dispute on Saturday.

Sub Divisional Police Officer DSP Choudhry Ansar Mahmood told APP that two unknown armed men, wearing police uniform, broke into the house of the Waqar Altaf advocate, Resident of village Ban Saien, Dadayal, in broad-day at about 11.15 am on Saturday and gunned him down on the spot and escaped from the scene.

The DSP said that an FIR has been lodged in Dadayal police station against the two absconding assassins besides the nomination of a UK-based accused identified as Israr Altaf, the real brother of the deceased.

"Preliminary investigations spoke of the domestic / property dispute in the family as the cause of the bloody incident, allegedly maneuvered by the accused Israr Altaf, real brother of the murdered Waqar Altaf, the Sub Divisional Police Officer said while responding to a question, quoting the initial probe into the case by the police.

The body of the ill-fated deceased Waqar Altaf was rushed to Dadayal Sub Divisional HQ Hospital for autopsy and was later handed over to the family.

Dadayal police have booked the accused including the unknown killers under concerned sections of law and further investigations are underway, the SDPO said.