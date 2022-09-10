UrduPoint.com

Lawyer Gunned Down In Dadayal

Umer Jamshaid Published September 10, 2022 | 10:39 PM

Lawyer gunned down in Dadayal

Two unidentified killers, in police uniform, shot dead a young lawyer Waqar Altaf in Dadayal town of Mirpur district of Azad Jammu Kashmir allegedly over a domestic dispute on Saturday

MIRPUR (AJK) : (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point news - 10th Sep, 2022 ):Two unidentified killers, in police uniform, shot dead a young lawyer Waqar Altaf in Dadayal town of Mirpur district of Azad Jammu Kashmir allegedly over a domestic dispute on Saturday.

Sub Divisional Police Officer DSP Choudhry Ansar Mahmood told APP that two unknown armed men, wearing police uniform, broke into the house of the Waqar Altaf advocate, Resident of village Ban Saien, Dadayal, in broad-day at about 11.15 am on Saturday and gunned him down on the spot and escaped from the scene.

The DSP said that an FIR has been lodged in Dadayal police station against the two absconding assassins besides the nomination of a UK-based accused identified as Israr Altaf, the real brother of the deceased.

"Preliminary investigations spoke of the domestic / property dispute in the family as the cause of the bloody incident, allegedly maneuvered by the accused Israr Altaf, real brother of the murdered Waqar Altaf, the Sub Divisional Police Officer said while responding to a question, quoting the initial probe into the case by the police.

The body of the ill-fated deceased Waqar Altaf was rushed to Dadayal Sub Divisional HQ Hospital for autopsy and was later handed over to the family.

Dadayal police have booked the accused including the unknown killers under concerned sections of law and further investigations are underway, the SDPO said.

Related Topics

Dead Police Police Station Young Jammu Mirpur FIR Family From

Recent Stories

Charles III proclaimed king as queen's funeral pla ..

Charles III proclaimed king as queen's funeral plans unveiled

29 seconds ago
 Force Commander NAS distributes relief items among ..

Force Commander NAS distributes relief items among flood affectees

32 seconds ago
 Rescue 1122 observes 'World First Aid Day'

Rescue 1122 observes 'World First Aid Day'

33 seconds ago
 COAS visits interior Sindh's far-flung areas of Da ..

COAS visits interior Sindh's far-flung areas of Dadu District

35 seconds ago
 Divisional Admin, Police set up Tent Village near ..

Divisional Admin, Police set up Tent Village near Gulshan-e-Shahbaz scheme

33 minutes ago
 Ukraine Expects Millions of Dollars' Worth of HIMA ..

Ukraine Expects Millions of Dollars' Worth of HIMARS Ammo From US - Defense Mini ..

33 minutes ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2022, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.