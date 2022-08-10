UrduPoint.com

Lawyers Attack AC Office

Faizan Hashmi Published August 10, 2022 | 06:40 PM

SARGODHA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 10th Aug, 2022 ) :Sadr police Kot Momin on Wednesday registered a case against 90 lawyers for ransacking the office of Assistant Commissioner.

According to police, 90 lawyers ransacked the office of Assistant Commissioner Aleeza Rehan in a fit of rage over the demolition of illegal structure by the team of tehsil administration in Kot Momin.

AC Aleeza Rehan alleged that after attacking her office, the lawyers gathered at Tehsil office and used abusive language against her.

She along submitted a CCTV footage of lawyers' attack and vandalism to police for the registration of a case against the attackers.

On her complaint, the police have registered a case against unknown lawyers.

Deputy Commissioner Sargodha Imran Qureshi said the issue surfacedafter the AC took action against encroachments on a piece of land inTehsil area.

