UrduPoint.com

Lawyers Meet With Shahbaz Gill In Hospital

Umer Jamshaid Published August 19, 2022 | 12:33 AM

Lawyers meet with Shahbaz Gill in hospital

A delegation comprising eight lawyers on Thursday met with accused Shahbaz Gill in Pakistan Institute of Medical Sciences (PIMS) hospital

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 19th Aug, 2022 ) :A delegation comprising eight lawyers on Thursday met with accused Shahbaz Gill in Pakistan Institute of Medical Sciences (PIMS) hospital.

The meeting lasted an hour, said spokesperson of Islamabad police adding that Islamabad High Court has granted permission to lawyers to meet their client, PTI leader Shahbaz Gill, who is currently admitted to PIMS.

The court has also instructed Islamabad police to submit a report regarding Gill's alleged torture at the next hearing on Monday.

Related Topics

Hearing Pakistan Islamabad Pakistan Tehreek E Insaf Police Lawyers Islamabad High Court Court

Recent Stories

US Believes New START Treaty Even More Valuable To ..

US Believes New START Treaty Even More Valuable Today Than Before - State Dept.

2 minutes ago
 US Says Prepared to Begin Negotiating New Arms Con ..

US Says Prepared to Begin Negotiating New Arms Control Framework If Russia Willi ..

2 minutes ago
 England v South Africa 1st Test scoreboard

England v South Africa 1st Test scoreboard

2 minutes ago
 German Health Institute Recommends 2nd COVID-19 Bo ..

German Health Institute Recommends 2nd COVID-19 Booster for Over-60s

30 minutes ago
 Death toll in Austria storms rises to 5: news agen ..

Death toll in Austria storms rises to 5: news agency

1 hour ago
 Country, media freed from 'foreign agent' Imran Kh ..

Country, media freed from 'foreign agent' Imran Khan's clutches: Marriyum Aurang ..

1 hour ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2022, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.