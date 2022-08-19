Lawyers meet with Shahbaz Gill in hospital

A delegation comprising eight lawyers on Thursday met with accused Shahbaz Gill in Pakistan Institute of Medical Sciences (PIMS) hospital

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 19th Aug, 2022 ) :A delegation comprising eight lawyers on Thursday met with accused Shahbaz Gill in Pakistan Institute of Medical Sciences (PIMS) hospital.

The meeting lasted an hour, said spokesperson of Islamabad police adding that Islamabad High Court has granted permission to lawyers to meet their client, PTI leader Shahbaz Gill, who is currently admitted to PIMS.

The court has also instructed Islamabad police to submit a report regarding Gill's alleged torture at the next hearing on Monday.