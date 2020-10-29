Lawyers protest against publication of blasphemous caricatures

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

Labaik Lawyers Forum on Thursday staged protest demonstration against publication of blasphemous caricatures in France

HYDERABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 29th Oct, 2020 ) :Labaik Lawyers Forum on Thursday staged protest demonstration against publication of blasphemous caricatures in France.

A large number of advocates participated in the rally strongly condemned the publication of blasphemous caricatures and French president Emmanuel Macron's anti islam comments.

Addressing the rally Suleiman Sarwary advocate, Qaisar Khan Soomro, Imran Qureshi advocate, Aslam Sarwary and others called for a boycott of all French products until president Macron tendered a formal apology from Muslims of the world.

The participants of the rally also set French flag and photographs of the president Macron on fire as a protest.