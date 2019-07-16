UrduPoint.com
LDA Demolishes Illegal Structure In Six Housing Societies

Faizan Hashmi 39 seconds ago Tue 16th July 2019 | 10:40 PM

LDA demolishes illegal structure in six housing societies

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 16th Jul, 2019 ) :The LDA's squad of Estate Management Directorate Private Housing scheme on Tuesday carried out an operation against six illegal housing schemes in Ferozepur Road area and demolished their various structures.

According to the LDA spokesperson, the operation was conducted on the direction of LDA Director General Muhammad Usman Muazzam.

The LDA teams demolished under-construction roads, sewerage system, boundary walls, site offices and other infrastructure of Albashir Homes, Alfajar Town, illegal extension of Engineer's Town, Attya Homes, Paradise Homes and Canal View Farms.

