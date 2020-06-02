LDA demolishes illegal structures

(@FahadShabbir)

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 2nd Jun, 2020 ) :The Town Planning Wing (TPW) squad demolished illegal constructions and several illegal structures in the city on Tuesday.

According to an LDA spokesman, the operation was conducted in the area of Defence road and Township scheme.

The LDA squad demolished illegal structures of two shops near DHA Rahbar Gate on Defence Road, walls of illegally constructed commercial hall near Kahna flyover, a pillar and structure at Kahna stop Defence Road and illegally constructed shop at plot no 219, Block 14-BI Township scheme.