LDA DG Visits Thokar Niaz Baig Intersection

Zeeshan Aziz (@imziishan) 5 minutes ago Sun 15th September 2019 | 07:50 PM

LDA DG visits Thokar Niaz Baig intersection

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 15th Sep, 2019 ) :Lahore Development Authority (LDA) Director General Muhammad Usman Moazzam on Sunday ordered for finalising all types of work for beautification and uplifting of Thokar Niaz Baig intersection within 45 days.

He ordered for focusing on traffic management side-by-side with traffic engineering at the busy place.

The LDA DG visited Thokar Niaz Baig intersection and reviewed development works, being carried out for overall improvement of the area. He ordered for setting up green-belts and green patches for giving a pleasant look to the area, executing quality horticulture works at these places and arranging ornamental lights for the green patches.

He ordered for removing wall-chalking and other such things including posters and banners which were giving a dirty look to the area.

He also directed for designing a standard format for sign-boards of shops and showrooms in the area.

Chief Engineer LDA Mazhar Hussain Khan briefed the DG about progress on various tasks.

The chief engineer said that road geometry has been improved for better traffic circulation in the area to avoid traffic jams, adding that construction of walkways and footpaths had been completed in the area to facilitate pedestrians' movement besides carpeting four-kilometre long roads with asphalt work.

Installation of road signals for guidance of vehicles as well as painting of Kurb stone along roads had also been completed, he said and added that work for construction of rainwater drainage system was in final stages.

