Lead rescuers promotion course concludes

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 12th Jun, 2021 ) :The lead rescuers' promotion course concluded at the Emergency Services academy (ESA), here on Saturday.

Punjab Emergency Service (PES) Director-General Dr Rizwan Naseer said the 12-week-long promotion course was organised to enhance professional capacity, growth and development of junior management.

Addressing the concluding ceremony, he said the process of promotion courses was impossible without passage of the Punjab Emergency Services (Amendment) Bill 2021.

Earlier, Dr Farhan Khalid, Registrar of the Emergency Services Academy, welcomed the DG Rescue and all participants in the course.