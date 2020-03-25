Leader of Upper House urges people to adopt precautionary measures for defeating Corona virus

UrduPoint.com
ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 25th Mar, 2020 ) :Leader of the House in Senate, Senator Shibli Fraz on Wednesday urged the people to adopt precautionary measures for defeating Corona virus in the country.

Talking to ptv news, he said that developed countries like Italy and Spain could not wipe out the deadly virus from their respective jurisdictions, despite overwhelming financial resources.

Commenting on incumbent government efforts regarding the pandemic, he said that all the political party leaders had joined the heads together and developed consensus for fighting against the virus with utmost unity and care.

In reply to a question about option of complete lock down, Senator Shibli Fraz said that the government have to ensure the basic necessities of life at the doorsteps of poor segment of society before moving towards such steps.

He said that district administration operating in the provinces had already taken concrete steps for preventing people from social gathering or organizing mass level meetings.

Shibli Fraz further stated that social distance, avoidance of unnecessary movement, and other health tips could help avert the deadly virus spreading other areas.

