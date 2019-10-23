Leaders of various faiths extend support to Kashmiris

(@FahadShabbir)

Leaders of different faiths extended their support to the Kashmiri Movement of Liberation from Indian yoke

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 23rd Oct, 2019 ) :Leaders of different faiths extended their support to the Kashmiri Movement of Liberation from Indian yoke.

Addressing the "All Pakistan Minorities Convention" at Jamaat-e-Islami headquarters, Mansoora, on Wednesday, they backed the Kashmiris right to self determination granted them under the UN resolutions.

They condemned worst human rights violations in the Indian held Kashmir (IHK) and called for lifting curfew and ending 80 days long siege of the area.

The JI organized the convention to highlight the Indian brutalities in the held Kashmir and sought suggestions from the leaders of Hindu, Christian, Sikh and other religions.

JI Amir Senator Sirajul Haq presided over the session.

JI Secretary General Ameerul Azim, JI Naib Amir Asadullah Bhutto, JI Naib Amir Liaqat Baloch, Advocate Ziauddin Ansari, Christian leaders Imran Elder Dilbar Jani, Sunil Patras, Ibrahim Danial, Ex-MNA Pervaiz Masih, Dr Kanwal Firdous, Sajid Bhatia, Ratan Lal Arya, Sardar Gopal Singh Chawla, Ramesh Sing and others spoke.

The speakers demanded the United Nations and human rights organizations to take notice of torture and violence on Kashmiris by Indian forces.