Leading Medical Experts Urge 'Social Distancing' On World Health Day

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) 58 seconds ago Tue 07th April 2020 | 03:07 PM

For World Health Day 2020, Medical experts Tuesday urged to promote a healthier lifestyle and Social Distancing, as well as creating a greater understanding against the current Corona virus disease across the world including Pakistan

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 7th Apr, 2020 ) :For World Health Day 2020, Medical experts Tuesday urged to promote a healthier lifestyle and Social Distancing, as well as creating a greater understanding against the current Corona virus disease across the world including Pakistan.

In a message on the occasion of World Health Day Monday, leading health experts talking to ptv news channel stressed collective efforts to deal with the situation instead of spreading panic and joint efforts with the World Health Organization is hour need to overcome Coronavirus, and soon world including Pakistan would be declared a Corona free world.

Special Assistant to Prime Minister on National Health Services Dr. Zafar Mirza, advises the masses that people should avoid keep social gatherings in country and avoid physical gatherings to stay protected from the contagious virus.

Social distancing is an effective protective measure against the new coronavirus, he added.

We should gratitude all those doctors, nurses, medical staff and healthcare workers who are bravely leading the battle against the COVID-19 menace", he mentioned.

Dr Baber Saeed Khan a Public health expert says, Pakistan and rest of the world celebrated Health Day on April 7 (today) with a specific theme to support nurses and midwives amid the global coronavirus pandemic.

7 April 2020 is the day to celebrate the work of nurses and midwives and remind world leaders of the critical role they play in keeping the world healthy, he added.

Coronavirus epidemic is spreading around the world, at this time, it is very important to be aware to fight it. To avoid this virus, people have to take special care and keep distance from people, Dr said.

He appealed to people to stay fit and thanked the medical staff, doctors and nurses.

Another expert Dr Rashid Jahangir said on Tuesday said the World Health Day is an opportunity to reaffirm our gratitude towards all doctors, nurses, medical staff and healthcare workers leading the battle against COVID-19.

He urged the people to practice social distance, adopt precautionary measures but also asked them to do regular exercise for to stay in form by practicing at home.

"It is my humble request to all to stay at home and support the efforts of the governments in these tumultuous times," he added.

He also mentioned that luckily Pakistanis immune system is stronger than other countries and the cases of corona is less than others as well.

The people in rural areas suffer from vitamin deficiencies, depression, weakness of bones, etc. It'd be better if on World Health Day the country focuses on the problems faced by these people through media awareness drives, he said.

