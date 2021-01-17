UrduPoint.com
Leaked Transcripts Of Indian Anchor Vindicated Pakistan Stance On Pulwama Attack, Balakot Incident: Shibli

Sumaira FH 39 seconds ago Sun 17th January 2021 | 10:20 PM

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 17th Jan, 2021 ) :Minister for Information and Broadcasting Senator Shibli Faraz said on Sunday that the leaked transcripts of an Indian anchor lay bare the unholy nexus between BJP's Hindutva majoritarian government, Indian intelligence and its war mongering media.

In a tweet, the minister said that leak of Arnab Goswami's whatsapp chats have vindicated Pakistan's stance that Pulwama attack and Balakot crisis were false flag operations planned to whip anti-Pakistan sentiment for Modi's election victory.

He said that one after another India's lies and deceptions were being unveiled to the world. He said from their support to terrorism in Pakistan, their disinformation campaign across the world, to their false flag operations, all were unveiled.

