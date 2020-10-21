LearnObots announces scratch based competition for technology enthusiasts, young scientists

LearnObots has called the young scientists, creative minds and tech enthusiasts to participate in the Scratched Based Competition "Hackathon" focusing on COVID-19

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 21st Oct, 2020 ) :LearnObots has called the young scientists, creative minds and tech enthusiasts to participate in the Scratched Based Competition "Hackathon" focusing on COVID-19.

According to an official source, LearnOBots Hackathon is a Scratch Based Competition where students aged between 8-24 years will be given two weeks of time to develop and submit a game on Scratch under the theme "Combatting COVID-19".

The competition required no participation fee from the students.The submission deadline for the project is November 8, 2020.

Students from all over the world can participate in this novel competition.

All the participants will be given participation certificates. Top five games will be featured on LearnOBots Official Website and Facebook page. The winner of the competition will be given an exciting prize.

All the details related to the competition are available in the attached project document.

You can also join LearnOBots Facebook Community page to ask questions from LearnOBots STEM Trainers and to stay updated with the latest developments of the competition.

The last date for competition registration is October 31, 2020.

The students can register for participating in the competition through registration link: https://tinyurl.com/projectregistrationform The Project Document: Group Link is https://tinyurl.com/lobprojectdoc and https://www.facebook.com/groups/1477149089150079.

LearnObots is an educational technology company, having its head office in Islamabad (CIE-NUST).

The company develop creative and fun activities along with educational technologies and products that are used to impart concepts of Science, Technology, Engineering, Arts and Mathematics to students in Pakistan.

LearnObots is a fast growing company with some of the best schools of Pakistan working with it and pursuing a mission to promote a learning and research culture in Pakistan.

The company provides hands-on training to kids in the domains of Science, Technology, Engineering and Mathematics (STEM) enabling the kids identify their passion and channelize it into a productive hobby; make exciting stuff, create new things and find solutions to real life problems.