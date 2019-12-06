Lecture On Anti-smoking At PR Police Training School
Umer Jamshaid 3 minutes ago Fri 06th December 2019 | 09:43 PM
The Pakistan Railways Police organised a one-day awareness lecture under Tobacco Smoke Free City Project (TSFCP) at the PR Police Training School Walton, here on Friday
TSFCP Project Director and Deputy Director General Health Dr Minhaj-us-Siraj was the chief guest at the lecture, attended by a number of police officers and jawans.
The participants were educated about the dangerous, poisonous effects of tobacco on human health and society as well as the laws to combat smoking.
Implementation of anti-smoking laws on the railway premises and the role of the PR police in this regard was also discussed.
Later, certificates were given to the participants.