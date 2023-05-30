Legal aid fund established for constabulary facing cases

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 30th May, 2023 ) :Inspector General of Police Punjab Dr. Usman Anwar has established a legal aid fund for legal assistance in cases against on-duty police officers and personnel.

He said that the legal fund would bring special relief to officers and employees who were victims of false cases and legal complications.

In a message, the IGP said that police officers and personnel sometimes fell victim to false cases and legal complications during duty.

Similarly sometimes even when the government leadership, policy and officers changed, the police force had to face false cases.

Dr. Usman Anwar said that such incidents led to displeasure in the force so to counter this impact, legal aid fund had been established for legal assistance of the constabulary during the trial.

The IG Punjab said that the dutiful police officers and personnel would not be left alone to face prosecutions, false cases.

He said that senior leadership and constabulary would work together to fight false prosecutions and petitions filed against the force.

Dr. Usman Anwar said that the committee consisting of compassionate police officers would carefully review all the cases sent from the districts and decide on giving the aid funds.

The IGP added that this fund had been established by the income of police welfare projects which had nothing to do with already established welfare and health fund.