UrduPoint.com

Legislators Express Concerns On Ill-treatment With Students In Education Institutions

Faizan Hashmi Published February 23, 2023 | 12:00 AM

Legislators express concerns on ill-treatment with students in education institutions

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 22nd Feb, 2023 ) :Legislators in the National Assembly (NA) on Wednesday expressed their concerns on ill-treatment with the students in various education institutions.

Pakistan Muslim League – Nawaz's (PML-N MNA Shaista Pervaiz Malik registered her protest on the floor of the lower house against the alleged dual standard of Gomal University, located in Dera Ismail Khan particularly with girl students.

She argued that the girl students were forced to remain in confinement of class rooms and in single common room designated to them in premises of the campus. In addition, they were not allowed to freely move in the university's premises, she claimed.

She said the administration had issued a public notification which was a clear violation of basic human rights. She said after making hard efforts, women had succeeded to achieve the position in the society where they were contributing in the progress and prosperity of the country shoulder to shoulder with men.

She said this kind of discrimination would badly influence others. Instead of educating other students to behave gently with females, the university's management was imposing social ban in the shape of free movement and communication on them, she added.

She said that we must stand up against this kind of mindset creating disabling environment particularly for the girl students.

She urged the chair to probe into the matter and take action to provide a sigh of relief to the girl students of Gomal University.

To this, NA Speaker Raja Pervaiz Ashraf directed the minister for education to present a comprehensive report on this particular issue before the house.

Meanwhile, Muttahida Majlis-e-Amal's MNA Muhammad Jamal-ud-Din expressed his disappointment on an unethical question asked in the examination paper of the COMSATS University.

Meanwhile, PML-N's MNA Mehnaz Akber Aziz raised the issue of differently-abled student who was beaten inhumanly by the college teacher in Sector H-9.

She urged the government that the educational institutions of differently-abled persons must function under the Ministry of Education instead of Ministry of Human Rights. She was of the view that it would help to bring them in the mainstream of the society.

Related Topics

National Assembly Protest Raja Pervaiz Ashraf Education Pakistan Muslim League Nawaz Student Dera Ismail Khan Progress Gomal Women Muslim Government Muttahida Majlis-e-Amal

Recent Stories

Arab States to Act on Climate Change Related Human ..

Arab States to Act on Climate Change Related Human Rights Violations - Official

7 minutes ago
 Anderson regrabs top position for bowlers in ICC M ..

Anderson regrabs top position for bowlers in ICC Men's Test Player Rankings

8 minutes ago
 WHO using Syria sanctions pause to ship in health ..

WHO using Syria sanctions pause to ship in health supplies

9 minutes ago
 Imran 'plundered public money' while in power: Min ..

Imran 'plundered public money' while in power: Minister of State for Poverty All ..

9 minutes ago
 Markets stabilise ahead of Fed minutes

Markets stabilise ahead of Fed minutes

9 minutes ago
 Chief Justice of Pakistan (CJP) Umar Ata Bandial t ..

Chief Justice of Pakistan (CJP) Umar Ata Bandial takes suo moto notice over dela ..

9 minutes ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2023, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.