Legislators express concerns on ill-treatment with students in education institutions

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 22nd Feb, 2023 ) :Legislators in the National Assembly (NA) on Wednesday expressed their concerns on ill-treatment with the students in various education institutions.

Pakistan Muslim League – Nawaz's (PML-N MNA Shaista Pervaiz Malik registered her protest on the floor of the lower house against the alleged dual standard of Gomal University, located in Dera Ismail Khan particularly with girl students.

She argued that the girl students were forced to remain in confinement of class rooms and in single common room designated to them in premises of the campus. In addition, they were not allowed to freely move in the university's premises, she claimed.

She said the administration had issued a public notification which was a clear violation of basic human rights. She said after making hard efforts, women had succeeded to achieve the position in the society where they were contributing in the progress and prosperity of the country shoulder to shoulder with men.

She said this kind of discrimination would badly influence others. Instead of educating other students to behave gently with females, the university's management was imposing social ban in the shape of free movement and communication on them, she added.

She said that we must stand up against this kind of mindset creating disabling environment particularly for the girl students.

She urged the chair to probe into the matter and take action to provide a sigh of relief to the girl students of Gomal University.

To this, NA Speaker Raja Pervaiz Ashraf directed the minister for education to present a comprehensive report on this particular issue before the house.

Meanwhile, Muttahida Majlis-e-Amal's MNA Muhammad Jamal-ud-Din expressed his disappointment on an unethical question asked in the examination paper of the COMSATS University.

Meanwhile, PML-N's MNA Mehnaz Akber Aziz raised the issue of differently-abled student who was beaten inhumanly by the college teacher in Sector H-9.

She urged the government that the educational institutions of differently-abled persons must function under the Ministry of Education instead of Ministry of Human Rights. She was of the view that it would help to bring them in the mainstream of the society.