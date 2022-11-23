UrduPoint.com

Lehri For Fair Distribution Of Seeds Among Nasirabad Farmers

November 23, 2022

Lehri for fair distribution of seeds among Nasirabad farmers

Balochiatan Irrigation Minister Haji Muhammad Khan Lahri here on Wednesday said that wheat was cultivated on about 0.5 million acres of land in Naseerabad, but only 20,000 bags of wheat seeds were being provided by the Agriculture Department to compensate for the flood damage which was less than the production requirement of a union council

Due to rains and floods this year, the biggest disaster in Balochistan happened in Naseerabad division, so the amount of damages should be kept in the same proportion, he said while speaking at parliamentary committee meeting.

Due to rains and floods this year, the biggest disaster in Balochistan happened in Naseerabad division, so the amount of damages should be kept in the same proportion, he said while speaking at parliamentary committee meeting.

Haji Muhammad Khan Lahri said that due to the heavy rains that occurred from 19 to 26 August, all the mountainous areas and six rivers of the province, Nadi, Tali, Goghi, Bolan Skelji were flooded and 600,000 cusecs of flood water from Moula river hit Naseerabad, due to which the Pat Feeder was cracked outside. However, the Irrigation Department took emergency measures and saved the rice crop grown on 75 percent of the agricultural land, including the division headquarters, Dera Murad Jamali, from flooding, while most of the cracks in the Pat Feeder canal were repaired within twenty days, he said and added that the delivery of agricultural water had been started by filling and now there was no problem of agricultural water in the Pat feeder.

The Minister said that the proportion of wheat seed distributed at the government level in Naseerabad was very less compared to the losses, so the Agriculture Department should pay attention to this and according to the need of the affected landowners adding that wheat seeds should be distributed in each Union Council.

He said that in this regard, the concerned department would take steps for fair distribution of seed so that all the affected landowners in the area could benefit from this relief.

