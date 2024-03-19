LESCO collects over Rs 6.77m from 379 defaulters in 24 hours

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 19th Mar, 2024) Lahore Electric Supply Company (LESCO) has recovered more than Rs 6.77 million from 379 dead defaulters in all the five districts- Lahore, Sheikhupura, Nankana Sahib, Kasur and Okara- on the 180th day of its recovery campaign.

LESCO spokesman told media here Tuesday that on the 180th day, SE (Superintending Engineer) Faizan Butt has recovered outstanding dues of Rs 1.56 million from 69 defaulters in Northern Circle; SE Umar Bilal recovered Rs 0.79 million from 44 defaulters in Eastern Circle; SE Shabbir recovered Rs 1.14 million from 37 defaulters in Central Circle; SE Zafarullah Saanghi collected Rs 0.43 million from 20 defaulters in South Circle; SE Muhammad Hussain recovered Rs 0.50 million from 23 defaulters in Nankana Circle; SE Najamul Hassan recovered Rs 0.62 million from 24 defaulters in Sheikhupura Circle; SE Jamshed Zaman collected Rs 0.

54 million from 68 defaulters in Okara Circle and SE Ahmed Shahzad Chughtai recovered Rs 1.19 million from 94 defaulters in Kasur Circle.

During the 180 days, the spokesman added that the LESCO, under the supervision of Director (Customer Services) Rai Muhammad Asghar, has recovered a total of Rs 2.71 billion outstanding dues from 93,063 dead defaulters. He elaborated that uptill now the company has collected Rs 396.25 million from 13,481 defaulters in Northern Circle; Rs 638.48 million from 11,792 defaulters in Eastern Circle; Rs 359.48 million from 10,457 defaulters in Central Circle; Rs 153.38 million from 5,439 defaulters in South Circle; Rs 220.43 million from 8,179 defaulters in Nankana Circle; Rs 400.14 million from 10,932 defaulters in Sheikhupura Circle; Rs 174.01 million from 14,960 defaulters in Okara Circle and Rs 374.65 million from 17,823 defaulters in Kasur Circle.