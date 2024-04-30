Open Menu

LESCO Detects 75,599 Power Pilferers In 223 Days

Sumaira FH Published April 30, 2024 | 06:30 PM

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 30th Apr, 2024) Lahore Electric Supply Company (LESCO) has detected a total of 75,599 connections from where the customers were pilfering electricity in all its circles of five districts (Lahore, Sheikhupura, Nankana Sahib, Kasur and Okara) in 223 days of grand anti-power theft campaign.

The LESCO spokesman told media here Tuesday that the company has also submitted FIR applications against electricity thieves, out of which 71,715 FIRs have been registered in respective police stations, while 30,044 accused have been arrested. The LESCO has so far charged a total of 91,067,836 detection units worth Rs 3,384,454,608 to all the power pilferers.

Grand anti-power theft operations against electricity thieves are being conducted on the directives of the Federal Power Division and the LESCO Chief Executive Officer (CEO) Engineer Shahid Haider is supervising these operations.

The LESCO chief vowed that the operations would continue without discrimination until the complete end of electricity theft. The electricity pilferers as well as the LESCO officers and employees who facilitate them are also being brought to justice.

The spokesman added, the LESCO found 309 customers stealing electricity through various means and 118 cases have been registered against the accused, while 11 accused were arrested during the last 24 hours.

On the 223rd consecutive day of the anti-power theft campaign, he mentioned that large commercial consumers were found involved in electricity theft and all of them were also disconnected and charged with detection units. Among the seized connections, he explained, 10 were commercial, 02 agricultural and 297 domestic, and all these connections were disconnected and charged with a total of 288,066 units as detection bill amounting to Rs 7.671 million.

