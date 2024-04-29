LESCO issues feeders' shutdown schedule for tomorrow

Lahore Electric Supply Company (LESCO) has issued feeders' shutdown schedule for tomorrow

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 29th Apr, 2024) Lahore Electric Supply Company (LESCO) has issued feeders' shutdown schedule for tomorrow

(Tuesday) as the company has to complete necessary maintenance and repair work on transmission lines.

According to the company's spokesman here Monday, the electricity supply would remain suspended

tomorrow (April 30) from 8 am to 2pm from Basirpur Grid's feeders of Gehlan, Chorsta, Bank Road,

Thokar; Bhogewal Grid's feeders of Gujarpura, Hilal Park, Shad Bagh underpass, Yasrab Colony,

Asif Steel; Bachiki Grid's feeders F1,2,3,4, Bashir Cotton, Granada Textile; Chah Meeran Grid's

feeders of :Amir Road, Wasanpura; Chunian Grid's feeder of Jamsher 2; Defense Grid's feeders

of D-5 & 6; Ghazi Grid's feeders of Altaf Colony, Ghaziabad, Hussain Road, Pepsi Road; Kasur

New Grid's feeders of Chant, Ferozepur Road, Hospital, Jabu Mail, Jinnah Road, Majid City, Peruwala,

Qadri, Sutlej, Sheikham; Narang Grid's feeder of Muslim Park; Okara Cantt Grid's feeders of Baba Farid,

Malgada; Ravi Grid's feeder of New Shad Bagh; Sabzazar Grid's feeder of Jafria Colony; Saidpur Grid's

feeder of Chaubarji Park, Nawankot; Shalamar Grid's feeders Riyaz Ahmad Road, Barkat Steel 1, 2,

Data Flour Mill, Javed Furnace, Malik Imtiaz Furnace, Model Steel, Pakistan Mint, Shalamar Town,

Suhrwardi Street; Shalamar 2 Grid's feeders of Bilal Colony, GT Road, Malik Steel, Rafiq Steel,

SJ Steel, Zaitoon Colony; Wan Radha Ram Grid's feeders Chochak, E Plot, Press Club Grid Feeders:,

Sahafi Colony 1, Canal Forts, CTD, Khyber Colony, Afzal Park, Asif Town, Qalandpura, Madani Road,

Fisheries; Jubilee Town Grid feeders Defense Road, Bhubtian Chowk, Mannu Textiles, Shams Bin Ikram,

Dawood Residency, A&B, F&D, C&E Block, Mohlinwal Scheme, Army Welfare Trust, Indus Hospital,

Spring Apartments, US Apparel, MSTH; Shamke Grid's feeders of New Muslim International, YAT, Ali Park,

Sher Bengal, Diamond Poly, Sadiq Paper, Punjab Judicial, Qala Kalar, Industrial P, University Health

Sciences, Sharif Oxygen ,Unipit, Rachna Town, Islam Steel, Pakhiala, SA Garden 1, SA Garden 2, PCO,

Punjab Steel, Imaaz Steel, SF8 and Izamat Park.

While, electricity supply would be suspended from Kasur Old Grid Station from 9 am to 2 pm.