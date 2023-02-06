UrduPoint.com

LG Minister Orders Improving Conditions At Cattle Markets

Muhammad Irfan Published February 06, 2023 | 08:23 PM

Caretaker Provincial Minister for Local Government & Community Development (LGCD) Ibrahim Hasan Murad has directed the officials concerned to take concrete steps to provide the best facilities to people at the cattle markets across the province

He was visiting Punjab Cattle Markets Management and Development Company offices on Monday. He said that cleanliness, deployment of police, security and surveillance should be improved in cattle markets and efforts should be made to improve the company continuously according to the principles of sustainable development along with increasing the income and reducing the expenses.

The minister directed that the contractors responsible for overcharging should be heavily fined and the number of veterinary doctors and staff should be increased for effective checking of animals.

He stressed signing of memorandums of understanding (MoUs) with veterinary universities and introducing digital technology in its various administrative and operational matters to improve the quality of markets.

He suggested that the system of selling animals by weight should be introduced in markets and the data of those who buy and sell animals should be compiled.

Earlier, Company Chief Executive Officer Latif Khan, while giving a briefing, said that under the company, 121 cattle markets were currently established in the province. He said that within six months, all the cattle markets would be shifted to the government land and the instructions of the Local Government minister would be implemented to improve the performance of the company.

