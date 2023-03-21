LG&CD caretaker minister visits Faisalabad, chairs various meetings

Caretaker Minister for Local Government and Community Development (LG&CD) Ibrahim Hassan Murad visited various city areas, presided over meetings at the Commissioner's Office, and took briefing about the ongoing census process in the city, here on Tuesday

FAISALABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 21st Mar, 2023 ) :Caretaker Minister for Local Government and Community Development (LG&CD) Ibrahim Hassan Murad visited various city areas, presided over meetings at the Commissioner's Office, and took briefing about the ongoing census process in the city, here on Tuesday.

He directed the local government to achieve the set targets.

Presiding over another meeting of Faisalabad Waste Management Company, the minister directed the management to come up to expectations of people as far as services delivery was concerned. He said the targets of Safai Nisf Eman (Cleanliness is half of the faith) drive had been achieved 100pc.

Over 200,000 tons of waste has been removed from the city areas across the province, he said.

The minister said that zero waste operations had been completed in 12,113 union councils across Punjab province.

The minister also held meetings with local trade bodies and inspected free distribution of wheat flour bags by visiting Sasta Atta points under Ramazan special package in the city and expressed satisfaction over the arrangements made by the district administration.