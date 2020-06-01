UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

LGs Ordered To Set Up Complaint Cells For Prompt Delivery Of.municipal Services

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) 22 seconds ago Mon 01st June 2020 | 09:42 PM

LGs ordered to set up complaint cells for prompt delivery of.municipal services

Deputy Commissioner Agha Zaheer Abbas Sherazi Monday ordered all the local governments in the district to set up complaint cells for speedy delivery of municipal services to the people

KHANEWAL, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 1st Jun, 2020 ) :Deputy Commissioner Agha Zaheer Abbas Sherazi Monday ordered all the local governments in the district to set up complaint cells for speedy delivery of municipal services to the people.

Deputy Director of local government and community development has also issued a circular to all the chief officers to make arrangements to receive and register citizens' complaints regarding sanitation, sewerage, water supply, cleanliness and street lights and hold officials bound to resolve problems in a specified duration.

The complaints received through phone calls should be duly registered and every chief officer would submit report to the administrator on daily basis.

The deputy commissioner said the complaint cell numbers be widely publicized for information of public and added that initiative was meant to improve municipal services in the district.

Related Topics

Water All Government

Recent Stories

Coalition Forces intercept two UAVs launched by Ho ..

13 minutes ago

PM urges nation to follow SOPs for gradually openi ..

44 minutes ago

No area is Corona free: Summary presented to Punja ..

1 hour ago

Dubai Sports Council, Dubai Police organise forum ..

1 hour ago

Mohammed bin Rashid enacts new DIFC Data Protectio ..

1 hour ago

Russia to hold constitutional reforms vote on July ..

20 seconds ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.