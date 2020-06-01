LGs ordered to set up complaint cells for prompt delivery of.municipal services

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

Deputy Commissioner Agha Zaheer Abbas Sherazi Monday ordered all the local governments in the district to set up complaint cells for speedy delivery of municipal services to the people

KHANEWAL, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 1st Jun, 2020 ) :Deputy Commissioner Agha Zaheer Abbas Sherazi Monday ordered all the local governments in the district to set up complaint cells for speedy delivery of municipal services to the people.

Deputy Director of local government and community development has also issued a circular to all the chief officers to make arrangements to receive and register citizens' complaints regarding sanitation, sewerage, water supply, cleanliness and street lights and hold officials bound to resolve problems in a specified duration.

The complaints received through phone calls should be duly registered and every chief officer would submit report to the administrator on daily basis.

The deputy commissioner said the complaint cell numbers be widely publicized for information of public and added that initiative was meant to improve municipal services in the district.