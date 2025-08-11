Open Menu

LHC Issues Notices On Ejaz Chaudhry’s Appeal Against May 9 Conviction

Faizan Hashmi Published August 11, 2025 | 09:26 PM

LHC issues notices on Ejaz Chaudhry's appeal against May 9 conviction

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 11th Aug, 2025) The Lahore High Court (LHC) on Monday issued notices to prosecution on an appeal filed by Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) leader Senator Ejaz Chaudhry against his conviction in a May 9-related case.

The bench headed by LHC Chief Justice Aalia Neelum heard the appeal filed by the PTI leader challenging the trial court verdict.

The petitioner's counsel - Mian Ali Ashfaq and Rana Maroof Advocate, argued before the bench that the trial court had convicted their client in the Sherpao Bridge rioting case contrary to the facts and urged the court to set aside the 10-year sentence and order his release.

