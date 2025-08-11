President Zardari Vows To Work For Welfare, Protection Of Minorities’ Rights
Umer Jamshaid Published August 11, 2025 | 09:26 PM
ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 11th Aug, 2025) President Asif Ali Zardari Monday said that Pakistan’s minority communities are an essential and respected part of society, and their rights, freedoms, and safety are fully protected under the Constitution of Pakistan.
Speaking on the occasion of celebration of National Minorities Day at an event at Aiwan-e-Sadr, he praised their valuable contributions to the country’s strength and progress, noting their important role in national development.
He made it clear that the State stands determined against all forms of discrimination, extremism, and violence, adding that such acts have no place in society and will not be allowed to threaten national unity and integrity.
The President said the State has taken practical measures to promote inclusion and ensure equal opportunities for all. These include separate seats for non-Muslims in the Parliament and Provincial Assemblies, a 5% quota in Federal and provincial government jobs, and scholarships for minority students from the Primary level to higher and professional education.
The leaders of various minority communities thanked President Asif Ali Zardari for his historic decision in 2009, during his first tenure as President of Pakistan, to declare 11th August as National Minorities Day, to be observed each year. They acknowledged this initiative as a milestone in recognising their contributions and upholding their rights.
He further assured the minority communities that their worship places, if presently under illegal occupation, would be retrieved without delay. He said he would ask the government to take steps to ensure such places are immediately restored to their rightful custodians.
He noted that the National Policy for Interfaith Harmony has been designed to promote religious tolerance, strengthen social integration, and unite all religious communities as part of a cohesive national fabric.
The President said, “Our religion islam upholds peace, justice, and human dignity — principles reflected in the Charter of Madina, which granted equal rights to all communities, including non-Muslims.”
He added that Quaid-e-Azam Muhammad Ali Jinnah envisioned a Pakistan where every citizen, regardless of religion, would enjoy equal rights — a vision that continues to guide state policies.
Marking the significance of the day, President Zardari called for a collective resolve to build an inclusive and stronger Pakistan where every citizen enjoys equality, mutual respect, and legal protection, and is empowered to contribute meaningfully to the nation’s shared destiny.
Minister for Law and Human Rights Azam Nazir Tarar said that the Prime Minister had formed a task force to resolve issues of minorities and bring electoral reforms through legislative and executive measures.
He said the government will seriously look into the demand of handing over properties belonging to minority community which were taken over by the government in the past.
The government will fulfill its constitutional responsibility to protect rights of minorities and ensure their quota in educational institutions and jobs, he added.
Minister for Religious Affairs and Interfaith Harmony Sardar Muhammad Yousaf said the government had undertaken measures to discourage violence and extremism against minorities.
He said his ministry was celebrating the religious festivals of minorities every year and spending millions of rupees for renovation of their places of worship and on scholarships for minority students.
Federal and provincial ministers, ambassadors and people from different walks of life attended the event.
