Life of Hazrat Muhammad (SAW) perfect example for us: SP ACS

BAHAWALPUR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 18th Oct, 2021 ) :Additional Chief Secretary South Punjab Saqib Zafar Monday said that Hazrat Muhammad (SAW) was sent as a mercy for all the worlds.

In his message in connection with 12th Rabi-ul-Awal, he said His life was the perfect example of living a good life.

A better society could be formed when the footsteps of the Holy Prophet were followed.

The additional chief secretary said that we should pledge to follow the Seerat of the Prophet (SAW). The purpose of celebrating Eid Milad-un-Nabi (SAW) was to send a message to the world that islam was a religion of peace and safety.