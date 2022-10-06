Life of Prophet Muhammad (PBUH) model for entire humanity:VC

SARGODHA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 6th Oct, 2022 ) :Vice Chancellor University of Sargodha Prof Dr Qaisar Abbas said that life of Prophet Muhammad (PBUH) is a model for the entire humanity.

He said this while addressing the Mehfil-e-Milad held at University of Sargodha here on Thursday.

A large number of students and teachers participated in the event.

He said that "being a Muslim, we should follow the teachings of Hazrat Muhammad (SAW) so that the atmosphere of love, brotherhood and peace could be promoted in the society".