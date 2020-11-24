UrduPoint.com
Life Term Awarded To Murder Accused

Tue 24th November 2020 | 08:31 PM

A court on Tuesday awarded life imprisonment to an accused involved in a murder case of Thikriwala police station

FAISALABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 24th Nov, 2020 ) :A court on Tuesday awarded life imprisonment to an accused involved in a murder case of Thikriwala police station.

According to the prosecution, one Waseem resident of Chak 75/J-B Sohal along with his accomplices Kashif and Yaqoob had gunned down a youth Ishtiaq of the same locality over a minor dispute during electioneering campaign in 2018.

Additional Sessions Judge Javaid Ashraf awarded life term to accused Waseem under section 302 of Pakistan Penal Code (PPC) and directed him to pay Rs.400,000 as compensation to the legal heirs of the accused.

However, the court acquitted remaining two accused - Kashif and Yaqoob - by giving them benefit of doubt.

