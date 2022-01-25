Lighting beneath Hasan square flyover in final stage

KARACHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 25th Jan, 2022 ) :Installation of beautiful lighting and cleaning in the lower corridor beneath the Hassan Square Flyover is in final stage which is being carried out by the Administration district East on the directives of Administrator and Municipal Commissioner East Faheem Khan.

Earlier, the lighting have already been installed beneath the Nursery, Karsaz, Baloch Colony and Fauzia Wahab flyovers in connection with the beautification work, said a statement on Tuesday.

Steps are also being taken to improve the condition of drains, besides, debris and soil are also being lifted from various play grounds of East district to restore the ground in the original condition.