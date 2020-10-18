Liquor smuggler gunned down by rangers

KASUR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 18th Oct, 2020 ) :-:Rangers gunned down a smuggler of liquor, in the limits of Sadr police Kasur.

Police said on Sunday that an unidentified youth was coming from Indian side after crossing border in the darkness of night when Rangers personnel at a picket near Vehari Farm, signalled him to stop for identification but he opened fire at them.

In retaliatory firing by rangers, the youth whose age was stated to be 22-year received bullet injuries and died on the spot.

The Rangers personnel seized 23 bottles of Indian made liquor from the spot.

On the report of Rangers, Sadr police Kasur have registered a case.